1 killed as huge fire engulfs giant mall outside Moscow

One killed as huge fire engulfs giant mall outside Moscow

More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were at the mall outside Moscow where the fire broke out

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Dec 09 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 16:13 ist
Russia firefighters battle a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight at the Mega Khimki shopping and entertainment centre in Moscow's northern suburb of Khimki. Credit: AFP Photo

A fire the size of a football pitch ravaged a sprawling shopping centre near Moscow killing one person, officials said Friday, adding that it had been put out.

"The open blaze was put out at 10:45 am (0735 GMT)," Sergei Poletykin, the head of the Moscow region emergency services told Russian media.

Social media footage showed people running out of the Mega Khimki shopping centre in a northern Moscow suburb as the building caught fire and partially collapsed.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had information that one person had been killed and was clarifying if there were other victims.

"Investigators and forensics experts are on the scene," it said.

Emergency services said the fire in the suburb of Khimki was spread over 7,000 square metres (75,300 square feet).

The shopping centre is about seven kilometres (four miles) from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were at the site, emergency services said, adding that their work was hampered due to the design of the building.

"Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire spread instantly to a large area," the Moscow region's emergency services said on Telegram.

Russian news agencies quoted sources in emergency services as saying that "arson" was suspected but state news agencies later quoted sources as saying that safety violations were more likely the cause.

Russia, which frequently has a lax approach to safety rules, has seen a number of deadly fires at entertainment venues in recent years.

Last month, a fire killed 13 people at a bar in the city of Kostroma. A drunk man had reportedly fired a flare gun indoors but inadequate fire safety regulations caused the large number of deaths, authorities had said.

In 2018, a fire killed 60 people in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

In 2009, another blaze at a nightclub in the Urals city of Perm killed 156 people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Moscow
Fire

What's Brewing

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Bengaluru gets creative with calendars

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Brazil, Argentina target blockbuster WC semi-final

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

 