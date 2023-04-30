One killed as small plane crashes in Los Angeles

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 30 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed after a small plane crashed in a mountainous area here in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 8:09 pm local time (0309 GMT on Sunday), according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Xinhua news agency reported.

Air Traffic Control asked the LAFD to check a large swath of mountainous territory in the area after they reportedly lost radar contact with the small single-engine airplane believed to be travelling between two Los Angeles-area airports -- Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport.

The fire department said hours later in an update that the plane was found on a steep hillside that includes a large water tank.

"LAFD responders have discovered one person deceased at the scene. Though no other persons were believed aboard, a search of the immediate area will be conducted to confirm no other victims," the department added.

The cause of the crash remains unclear so far.

