One killed, four wounded by shelling of Russian region

- One person was killed and four people were wounded by shelling in the southern Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, the governor of the region said.
"Our air defence system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Four people are known to have been injured. Medical teams are taking them to hospital," he said.
Also Read | It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says
A poultry plant has been damaged and windows in several residential buildings and cars have been hit, he added.
Three witnesses told Reuters that loud blasts were heard in the city on Sunday.
Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
