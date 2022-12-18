One killed, four wounded by shelling of Russian region

'Our air defence system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region,' Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 18 2022, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 18:24 ist
Local resident stands next to his friend's house destroyed by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

- One person was killed and four people were wounded by shelling in the southern Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, the governor of the region said.

"Our air defence system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Four people are known to have been injured. Medical teams are taking them to hospital," he said.

A poultry plant has been damaged and windows in several residential buildings and cars have been hit, he added.

Three witnesses told Reuters that loud blasts were heard in the city on Sunday.

Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

