One killed, seven injured after police officer opens fire at a school in Pakistan

At least one girl student was killed and seven injured on Tuesday after a police officer on duty at a school in Pakistan's restive northwestern province opened fire outside the institution, officials said causing panic and chaos among students and teachers.

The incident took place at the school for girls in the Swat Vally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after school hours as students were getting ready to depart in their vehicles.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, the constable, identified as Alam Khan, was arrested immediately after the attack and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him, Dawn newspaper reported.

“A special investigation team has been formed to make further investigation into the matter. I assure everyone that strict legal punishment will be given to the culprit,” he told media persons.

The sudden sound of gunshots sent shockwaves throughout the school premises, causing panic and chaos among students, teachers, and staff, the officials said.

A girl was killed and seven others sustained injuries after the police officer opened fire. All the victims were girls, the police said.

The deceased and injured were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical treatment.

Gandapur added that the accused hailed from the Salampur area and was suspended from the police force twice. Khan was reinstated in the police department last year and was deployed outside the school for security three months back, the report added.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Gandapur, expressed deep sorrow and shock over the incident, stating, “It is a heartbreaking incident”.

Meanwhile, one of the injured girls, who is currently being treated at the hospital, said that the suspect opened indiscriminate fire on their van as soon as it exited the school gate.

“All the schoolchildren got scared and started shouting after which people started gathering,” she added.

Earlier, the Swat Valley was the stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, formally called the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The TTP set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.