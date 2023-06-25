Sweden: 1 killed, many injured in roller coaster mishap

One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

'We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation,' a police spokesperson said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 17:53 ist
People visit Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, September 5, 2009. A fatal accident took place on the park's roller coaster Jetline on June 25, 2023, according to local media. Credit: Reuters Photo

One person was killed and several were injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Also Read | Two crushed to death by tanker in Jharkhand

Police said they were still investigating.

"We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said.

The Grona Lund park was not immediately available for comment.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sweden
World news
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

 