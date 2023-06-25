One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

One person was killed and several were injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Police said they were still investigating.

"We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said.

The Grona Lund park was not immediately available for comment.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.