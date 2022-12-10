One killed after explosion on island of Jersey

One killed, several missing after explosion on island of Jersey

The building where the explosion occurred is located near the harbour in the island's capital St Helier

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 10 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

One person was killed and a number of others were missing following an explosion on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, police said on Saturday.

"Tragically we have one confirmed fatality," Robin Smith, Chief Officer of the States of Jersey Police, said in a video statement posted online by broadcaster ITV.

He said a three-story building had completely collapsed and a search and rescue operation had begun to find around a dozen other people unaccounted for. He described the scene as very dangerous.

Also Read | Suicide bombing kills Indonesian police officer, wounds 10

"It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say," he said.

Smith said fire services had been called to the property on Friday night before the explosion after residents had reported the smell of gas. He did not comment on the cause of the explosion, and said that would be subject to investigation.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with its own financial and legal systems and a resident population of just over 100,000 people.

The building where the explosion occurred is located near the harbour in the island's capital St Helier.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
jersey
Explosion

What's Brewing

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 