'Only a few civilians' left in Bakhmut: Zelenskyy

'Only a few civilians' left in Ukraine's Bakhmut: Zelenskyy

Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting in Russia's push for Donetsk

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Dec 28 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 20:17 ist
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that "only a few civilians" were left in the eastern frontline town of Bakhmut that has endured months of fierce fighting.

"Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there," Zelenskyy said on Facebook.

Following months of humiliating defeats Russian forces are now seeking to wrest control of the eastern region of Donetsk where Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting.

To gain control of the town once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines, Russia has relied on mercenaries, prison conscripts and newly mobilised soldiers.

Also Read | Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones: Minister

In Bakhmut, "there is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound," Zelenskyy said.

"Still, Bakhmut stands," he added.

This month the president made a surprise trip to Bakhmut, describing the war-battered town as Ukraine's frontline "fortress".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said Moscow's forces were continuing "offensive actions" in the direction of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, has called the fight for the city the "Bakhmut meat grinder".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 