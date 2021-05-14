Scientists stress need to probe Covid origin further

Origins of Covid-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed 3.34 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019

  May 14 2021
The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of senior scientists said in a letter.

"More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

"Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable," the scientists said in a letter to the journal Science.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed 3.34 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019.

