Oscar-winning US actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Alan Arkin, a versatile and prolific American actor who thrived in both comic and dramatic roles and won an Oscar for playing a heroin-using grandfather in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, has died at 89, Variety reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.
