Oscar-winning US actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Arkin thrived in both comic and dramatic roles.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 19:44 ist
Alan Arkin, winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 'Little Miss Sunshine'. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Alan Arkin, a versatile and prolific American actor who thrived in both comic and dramatic roles and won an Oscar for playing a heroin-using grandfather in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, has died at 89, Variety reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.

