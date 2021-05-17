Our people are dying: Miss Myanmar pleads at pageant

Our people are dying: Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant pleads at pageant

Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sportspersons who have voiced opposition to the coup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2021, 13:01 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 13:02 ist
Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin. Credit: AFP Photo

Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant, Thuzar Wint Lwin, used the pageant on Sunday to urge the world to speak out against the military junta, whose security forces have killed hundreds of opponents since it seized power in a Feb. 1 coup.

"Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said in a video message for the competition, where she was appearing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can," she said.

Myanmar's junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

Also read | Pope Francis urges peace, unity in special mass for Myanmar

Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sportspersons who have voiced opposition to the coup, in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained.

At least 790 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. It says over 5,000 people have been arrested, with some 4,000 still detained - including several celebrities.

Thuzar Wint Lwin did not make it to the last round of the Miss Universe competition, but she won the award for Best National Costume, which was based on the ethnic costume of her Chin people from northwestern Myanmar, where fighting has raged in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters.

As she paraded with her national costume, she held up a placard that said "Pray for Myanmar".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Miss Universe
Myanmar
Military coup

What's Brewing

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

In Pics | Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staff

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staff

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 