Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who lost a general election at the weekend, said Wednesday that she would step down as Social Democratic Party leader in September.

"I have come to the conclusion that I will not seek to continue as SDP leader at the forthcoming party conference in September," Marin told reporters in Helsinki.

The 37-year-old said she would continue as a lawmaker, despite speculation that a top international post could be in the offing for her.

"I have not been offered any international posts. I will continue my work as a member of parliament," she said.

She also said she would submit her government's resignation on Thursday, acknowledging that her four-year term as prime minister had taken a toll on her.

"My own endurance has been tested at times during these years," she said.

Marin said she intends to lead the SDP's negotiations with the National Coalition Party, which won Sunday's legislative election in a close race, in the coming talks on forming a new government.

But she said she did not expect to be a minister if the next government includes her Social Democrats.

"I don't think it's likely that I would be in that line-up of ministers myself," she said.

After basking in the spotlight of European politics, Marin failed to turn her exceptional popularity into enough seats in parliament for her Social Democratic Party to remain in power.

The SDP came in third place with 43 seats, behind the conservative National Coalition with 48 seats and the far-right Finns Party with 46.