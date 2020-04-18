Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide: AFP tally

Coronavirus global tally crosses 2.25 million

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 18 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 17:13 ist
Representative image/iStock

More than 2.25 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, about half of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Saturday from official sources.

A total of 154,188 deaths have been reported among the 2,251,695 cases.

In Europe, the hardest-hit continent, there are 1,115,555 declared infections and 97,985 deaths. In the United States, the country where the virus is progressing most rapidly, there are 706,779 cases including 37,079 fatalities.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
