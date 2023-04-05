Over 350 arrested in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa after clashes

Over 350 arrested in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound after clashes

Those arrested included "masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque," the police said

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Apr 05 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 14:42 ist
Israeli police walk inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, early on April 5, 2023 after clashes erupted. Credit: AFP Photo

Israeli police arrested more than 350 people early Wednesday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

In a statement, police said they had "arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque in the Old City of annexed east Jerusalem.

Those arrested included "masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Israel
Jerusalem
Palestine
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 