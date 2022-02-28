'7 mn people may be displaced if Ukraine war continues'

Over 7 million people could be displaced if Ukraine war continues: EU

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Feb 28 2022, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 02:55 ist
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine February 27, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's war on Ukraine risks displacing "over seven million people", the EU commissioner for crisis management said Sunday.

"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Janez Lenarcic told a media conference after a meeting of EU interior ministers focused on the refugee flow out of Ukraine.

Read | Putin puts nuclear deterrent on alert as West rallies behind Ukraine

"Currently, the expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over seven million people," he said, but cautioned he was giving only "rough estimates" from the UN because fighting prevented accurate counting.

