Over 7 million people could be displaced if Ukraine war continues: EU

Russia's war on Ukraine risks displacing "over seven million people", the EU commissioner for crisis management said Sunday.
"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Janez Lenarcic told a media conference after a meeting of EU interior ministers focused on the refugee flow out of Ukraine.
"Currently, the expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over seven million people," he said, but cautioned he was giving only "rough estimates" from the UN because fighting prevented accurate counting.
