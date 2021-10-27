Over 700 Olympic community members still in Afghanistan

Over 700 Olympic community members still in Afghanistan

The new Taliban government began work in Afghanistan earlier last month

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 27 2021, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 05:54 ist
IOC President Thomas Bach. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday more than 700 members of its community remain in danger in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

In September, IOC president Thomas Bach said all Afghan Tokyo Games athletes as well as two hoping to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics had left the country.

The new Taliban government began work in Afghanistan earlier last month, after the militant group ousted the US-backed administration on August 15.

"They are mainly women and girls practising sport, as well as those supporting them and promoting women's access to sport," the IOC said.

"With regard to these members of the Afghan Olympic Community, the IOC is continuing its assistance in two different ways.

"Firstly, it is making every effort to get them evacuated to safe countries.

"Secondly, the IOC has been informed that a number of those having to remain are suffering from the humanitarian crisis in the country with regard to the availability of food and clothing.

"In both matters, the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Qatar has offered logistical cooperation with regard to transport from Kabul and the distribution of the humanitarian assistance," it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
sports
Taliban
Olympics
World news
Thomas Bach

What's Brewing

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

 