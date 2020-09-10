Over 750 Tennessee students, staff test Covid-19 positive

Over 750 US students, staff test Covid-19 positive

AP
Nashville,
  • Sep 10 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

Tennessee reported on Wednesday that 756 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at schools across the state, with more than half the districts reporting.

The Tennessee Department of Education said data on cases across all districts was supposed to be released Tuesday but was delayed because of technical difficulties

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Officials now hope to have full reporting from all districts by Sept. 22. The cases reported Wednesday include 514 students and 242 staff.

The state had initially waffled on whether it would release any data, with officials saying they were concerned about student privacy.

To address those concerns, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be included. Schools with fewer than five positive students or employees will be listed as having active cases but without specific numbers.

