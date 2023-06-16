Over 80 injured in South Korea school bus crash

The buses had been ferrying 75 middle-school students and their teachers on a trip when the crash took place in the county of Hongcheon in Gangwon province.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 16 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 80 people, including children, were injured in South Korea on Friday after three school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway east of Seoul, fire authorities said.

Two students were among three people seriously injured in the incident, said the official.

