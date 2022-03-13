Over 85 children killed in war, says Ukraine

At least 85 children have died and nearly 100 have been wounded in the fighting in Ukraine, the office of Ukraine’s attorney general said in a statement Sunday, citing data from the country’s juvenile prosecutors.

The figure is higher than that provided by the UN human rights body, which reported Saturday that 42 children had died. The United Nations has acknowledged that its tallies are probably an undercount.

Ukraine’s attorney general’s office said that among those killed was a young football player who was in a car attempting to evacuate with other civilians on Friday when Russian artillery struck the vehicle.

The statement adds to other accounts of children who were killed as they tried to flee the violence, including a 9-year-old and an 18-year-old who died last week as they ran across a damaged bridge in the town of Irpin, trying to evacuate to Kyiv.

The report also provides new evidence for what humanitarian organizations have called a crisis facing children in Ukraine, with more than 1 million having fled the country since Russian forces invaded Feb. 24.

Among the incidents cited in the attorney general’s report was a child who was killed in a car at a checkpoint Friday in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, where some of the heaviest fightings has occurred.

The report said that most of the child victims were in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr. It added that 369 educational institutions had been damaged by bombing and shelling, and 57 completely destroyed.

