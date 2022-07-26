Over 90% of Tunisian voters back new constitution

Tunisians who took part in Monday's referendum on a new constitution overwhelmingly voted "yes", according to an exit poll.

Hassen Zargouni, head of the Sigma Conseil polling group, said that of the 7,500 voters polled, 92-93 per cent of them were in the "yes camp".

According to the pollster's findings, over 20 per cent of Tunisia's 9.3 million registered voters cast their ballots, amid an opposition boycott call.

The vote came a year after President Kais Saied's dramatic power grab against parliament last July, prompting opponents to accuse him of installing one-man rule.

His supporters dismiss the charge, saying his action was necessary to fix a system they blame for a decade of bad governance.

Most of Saied's opponents had called for a boycott of Monday's vote.

Zargouni said the turnout. projected at around 22 per cent. was "quite good" given that some two million people have been automatically added to electoral roles since the 2019 legislative elections.

Participation in elections has gradually declined since Tunisia's 2011 revolution, from just over half in parliamentary polls months after the 2011 overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, to 32 per cent in 2019.

Those who voted "yes" on Monday did so primarily to "put the country back on the rails and improve the situation," Zargouni said.

Tunisia has suffered more than a decade of economic hardship that predates the 2011 revolt, with high youth unemployment and surging inflation made more acute by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Most of those voting on Monday were from the "middle classes most impacted (by years of economic crisis) and adults who are aware of the country's situation and feel cheated economically, politically and socially," Zargouni said.

The "yes" vote was weighted towards women, mostly older, and from the coastal regions including Tunisia's major cities," he added.

"That's the modernist, nationalist part of the country" where many yearn for the stability of the Ben Ali era, he said.

Another category are the president's "fan club, those who support the project or the personality of Kais Saied," many of them aged 18-25, he said.

But he added that "relatively few young or working-class people went to vote."

Polling on the new charter promoted by President Kais Saied started at 6:00 am local time and closed at 10:00 pm (2100 GMT), with initial results expected on Tuesday afternoon.