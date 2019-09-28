'Pak PM's nuke threat brinkmanship, not statesmanship'

Responding to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech, India's First Secretary MEA Vidisha Maitra at the UN said that Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship.

Taking a dig at Khan, Maitra asked whether Pakistan would acknowledge that it was the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list.

"Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise," Maitra said.

She further asked if Pakistan PM could confirm that the country is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN.

"Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters?And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?," Maitra asked.



More to follow...