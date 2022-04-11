Pak President Alvi not to resign following PM Khan's ouster

Pak Prez Alvi unlikely to resign following PM's ouster

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Apr 11 2022, 03:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 03:55 ist

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, media reports said on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly which was dissolved by him on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Alvi decided not to resign after consultation with the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The president, a member of Khan's PTI, was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties, the report said.

If the new federal government led by the Opposition takes the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances, the report said.

There is a possibility that Alvi might remain in office under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to be elected as the new prime minister on Monday, it added.

Alvi, 72, assumed office as the 13th President of Pakistan in September 2018.

Pakistan
World news
World Politics
Arif Alvi
Imran Khan

