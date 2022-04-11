Pak President Alvi not to resign following PM Khan's ouster

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided against resigning from his office, media reports said on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly which was dissolved by him on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Alvi decided not to resign after consultation with the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The president, a member of Khan's PTI, was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties, the report said.
Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif says India, Pakistan must resolve Kashmir issue to bring about peace
If the new federal government led by the Opposition takes the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances, the report said.
There is a possibility that Alvi might remain in office under Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to be elected as the new prime minister on Monday, it added.
Alvi, 72, assumed office as the 13th President of Pakistan in September 2018.
