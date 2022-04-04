Pak SC ruling will come near election day: Sheikh Rashid

After the drama in the Pakistan National Assembly, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that when the Supreme Court decision would be announced, the election days would be near, adding that the Speaker's ruling cant be challenged in a court of law, The News reported.

Rashid said the decision to hold the new election was taken after due deliberations.

Separately, in a statement, the former security czar of the country said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He added that the opposition should be happy that the technology is not being used in the next general elections.

Rashid said the opposition cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan's support of 220 million people with 22 dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the opposition cannot compete with Khan's popularity.

He warned the dissident members that when they will visit their constituencies, they will see the reaction of their voters who are the supporters of the PTI and Khan.

The Awami Muslim League chief further added that Imran Khan has become popular because of the opposition's "stupidity and incompetence."

"They (opposition) will arrest Imran Khan if he comes out and if they do so, a new wave of protests will rise in the whole country."

