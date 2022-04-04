Pak SC ruling will come near election day: Rashid

Pak SC ruling will come near election day: Sheikh Rashid

Rashid said the opposition cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan's support of 220 million people with 22 dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 04 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 14:35 ist
Residents read morning newspapers along the roadside in Islamabad on April 4, 2022, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan foiled an attempt to boot him from office by getting the president to dissolve the national assembly, meaning fresh elections must be held within three months. Credit: AFP File Photo

After the drama in the Pakistan National Assembly, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that when the Supreme Court decision would be announced, the election days would be near, adding that the Speaker's ruling cant be challenged in a court of law, The News reported.

Rashid said the decision to hold the new election was taken after due deliberations.

Separately, in a statement, the former security czar of the country said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He added that the opposition should be happy that the technology is not being used in the next general elections.

Read | Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Rashid said the opposition cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan's support of 220 million people with 22 dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the opposition cannot compete with Khan's popularity.

He warned the dissident members that when they will visit their constituencies, they will see the reaction of their voters who are the supporters of the PTI and Khan.

The Awami Muslim League chief further added that Imran Khan has become popular because of the opposition's "stupidity and incompetence."

"They (opposition) will arrest Imran Khan if he comes out and if they do so, a new wave of protests will rise in the whole country."

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pakistan
World news
Imran Khan

What's Brewing

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

 