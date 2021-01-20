Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Pak test fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

  • Jan 20 2021, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 20:34 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan said on Wednesday that it successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.

The launch of Shaheen-III missile was "aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of weapon system," said a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistani army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The missile is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 2,750 kms, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and top army generals congratulated scientists and engineers on the successful test of the missile.

