Pak top court grants temporary extension to army chief

After initially blocking a 3 year extension to the nation's army chief, Pakistan's supreme court has granted a six-month extension to his tenure.

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Nov 28 2019, 16:33pm ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2019, 16:35pm ist
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan March 23, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Pakistan's top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the country's army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure.

"We leave this matter to parliament to make law regarding this," Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said while delivering the verdict.

In a surprise ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the decision to extend, approved by the government in August, citing a series of irregularities and ordering the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Army Chief
Qamar Javed Bajwa
Comments (+)
 