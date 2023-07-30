Pakistan: 20 killed in blast at political party's meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

20 killed in blast at political party meet in Pakistan

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar.

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jul 30 2023, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 18:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

Pakistan
blast
World news
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

