Pakistan: 20 killed in blast at political party's meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.
The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.
The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse
Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle
BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10
J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist