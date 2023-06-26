Pak army sacks 3 officers over May 9 violence

Pakistan Army sacks 3 officers including Lt-Gen for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and took action.

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 26 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 18:29 ist
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan block a highway, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan May 9, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Pakistan Army on Monday announced that three officers including a Lieutenant-General were sacked and action was taken against three major- generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect the military installations during the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan's party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif said the army conducted two probes into the protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and took action.

Also Read | Pakistan's parliament approves revised budget to clinch IMF deal

"After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact.

"Three officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed and strict disciplinary proceedings completed against other officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed,” he said.

He said probes were carried out by officers of major general level officers.

"All the people involved (in May 9 violence) will be punished under the Constitution and law," said Sharif while addressing a press conference.

He described the incident of May 9 as "extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country".

"The events of May 9 have proven what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did," the officer said, as he described the incident as "a conspiracy against Pakistan”.

The May 9 violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 