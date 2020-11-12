Pakistan Army shells 4 sectors along Line of Control

The Pakistan Army on Thursday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas and posts in four sectors along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The Indian Army effectively retaliated.
This is the third consecutive day that the Pakistan Army has targeted hamlets and posts with mortar bombs and heavy firing triggering fear and panic among the residents along the LoC in Poonch district.
Pakistan also opened fire along the International Border (IB) targeting hamlets and Border Out Posts (BoPs) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district overnight, they said.
"At about 0900 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch and also in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district", a defence spokesman said.
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.
