Pak asks IMF to push 6th country review meet to Jan-end

Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to January-end

The meeting was meant to take place this week on Jan. 12 to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jan 10 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 10:13 ist
Pakistan is meant to pass a mid-year budget to complete IMF-recommended fiscal tightening. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay a board meeting meant to consider the country's sixth review to the end of January, the finance ministry said.

The meeting was meant to take place this week on Jan. 12 to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme.

Pakistan is meant to pass a mid-year budget to complete IMF-recommended fiscal tightening.

"As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
IMF
World news

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 