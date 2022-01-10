Pakistan asks IMF to delay 6th country review meeting to January-end

Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to delay a board meeting meant to consider the country's sixth review to the end of January, the finance ministry said.

The meeting was meant to take place this week on Jan. 12 to review the recommendation to release $1 billion of Pakistan's $6 billion, three-year programme.

Pakistan is meant to pass a mid-year budget to complete IMF-recommended fiscal tightening.

"As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board will consider it for approval," the finance ministry said.

