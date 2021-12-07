Pakistan Cabinet resolves to curb mob killings after lynching of Sri Lankan national

Pakistan's civil-military leadership on Monday resolved to curb mob killings in the country, days after a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched by an angry crowd over blasphemy allegations, an incident that has brought bad name for the country.

A Cabinet-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Diyawadanage.

A mob of over 800 men, including supporters of hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager, Diyawadanage, and set him on fire over allegations of blasphemy on Friday last in Sialkot district, some 100 km from Lahore.

“The participants of the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents cannot be tolerated,” an official statement from the Cabinet-level meeting read.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Ahmad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

The meeting decided that “a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators shall be ensured”.

Earlier on Monday, Diyawadanage's remains were repatriated to Colombo from Lahore airport with state honours.

Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine along with officials of the Sri Lankan consulate were present at the airport.

Prime Minister Khan last week tweeted that the horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. Khan said he was overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with the full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress.

