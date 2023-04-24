Pakistan-Canadian author, columnist Tarek Fatah passes away

Pakistan-Canadian author, columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday due to prolonged illness. He was 73.

His daughter, journalist Natasha Fatah shared the information of his demise on Twitter.

Lion of Punjab.

Son of Hindustan.

Lover of Canada.

Speaker of truth.

Fighter for justice.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.

Will you join us?

1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF

— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023