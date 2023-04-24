Pakistan-Canadian author, columnist Tarek Fatah passes away

Pakistan-Canadian author Tarek Fatah passes away

He was 73

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 24 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 19:51 ist
Tarekh Fatah. Credit: Twitter/@NatashaFatah

Pakistan-Canadian author, columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday due to prolonged illness. He was 73.

His daughter, journalist Natasha Fatah shared the information of his demise on Twitter.

 

More to Follow.... 

World news
author
Pakistan
Canada

