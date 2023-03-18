Pakistan cops raid ex-PM Imran Khan's Lahore property

Pakistan cops raid Imran Khan's Lahore property as ex-PM appears in court

The move followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property

Reuters
Reuters, Lahore,
  • Mar 18 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 14:31 ist
Screengrab from a video showing the raid on Imran Khan's property in Lahore, Pakistan. Credit: Twitter/@PTI_Scientist

Pakistani police on Saturday entered the property in Lahore of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials from his political party said, as he was appearing in court in the capital Islamabad.

Also Read | Toshakhana case: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in court

The move followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property, where police had attempted to arrest Khan on Tuesday.

Khan said in a tweet that his wife was at the property. He was appearing in court after expressing fear of arrest.

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

