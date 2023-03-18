Pakistan cops raid Imran Khan's Lahore property as ex-PM appears in court

Pakistani police on Saturday entered the property in Lahore of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials from his political party said, as he was appearing in court in the capital Islamabad.
The move followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property, where police had attempted to arrest Khan on Tuesday.
Khan said in a tweet that his wife was at the property. He was appearing in court after expressing fear of arrest.
Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.
