Pak court orders dropping of terror charges again Imran

Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Sep 19 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 17:24 ist

A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.

Islamabad police brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.

Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Imran Khan

What's Brewing

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

 