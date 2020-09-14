Pakistan crosses 3-lakh mark with 539 new Covid-19 cases

Pakistan crosses 3 lakh Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  Sep 14 2020
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 15:10 ist
Pakistan has reported 539 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to 302,020, the health ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said four more people succumbed to the viral disease and the toll currently stands at 6,383.

The ministry said that 289,806 people have recovered from the deadly viral disease but still some 551 were in a critical condition.

Sindh reported 132,084 cases, Punjab 97,760, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,992, Islamabad 15,941, Balochistan 13,595, Gilgit-Baltistan 13,227 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,421 cases.

The authorities performed another 28,823 tests, taking the number of total tests to 2,968,613. 

