Suicide bus bombing killed 9 Chinese workers: Pak FM

Pakistan foreign minister says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Aug 12 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 18:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month's bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site.

Pakistan
China
Suicide bomb
World news

