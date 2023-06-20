Pak honour killings: 3 dead; man's nose, ear cut off

Pakistan honour killings: 3 dead; man's nose, ear cut off

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Jun 20 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 18:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenage girls and a man were killed while a man's nose and an ear were cut off "in the name of honour" in three separate incidents in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Sargodha district of Punjab, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, police said Naseer Ahmad suspected his 19-year-old daughter of having an affair with Mukhtar, a man in his locality.

"On Monday, Ahmad first killed his daughter at his home and then went to the place of Mukhtar where he stabbed him to death," police said, adding that the father later surrendered before the police.

In the other incident in Chiniot city, some 170 kilometres from Lahore, Ahmad Sher stabbed his sister, 18, to death for "disgracing the family's honour".

Police said the suspect after killing his sister dumped her body in a drain.

Police arrested Sher, who confessed to his crime and said he also wanted to kill his sister's lover but could not find him in the town.

In the third incident, five brothers cut off a man’s nose and an ear for his alleged relationship with their sister in the same Chiniot City.

Police said Bakhsh, Riaz, Ata, Ahmad, and Mukhtar reached the outhouse of Nasir, who they suspected was having an affair with their sister and beat him black and blue. They cut off Nasir’s nose and right ear and fled.

Police registered a case against the suspects and arrested one of them.

Honour-killing incidents are rampant in Pakistan.

Over 1,000 women are killed annually in the country in the name of honour, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Pakistan
Honour Killing
World news

