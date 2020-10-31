Pakistan issues new travel advisory as Covid-19 cases surge

Pak issues new travel advisory as Covid-19 cases surge

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Oct 31 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 17:04 ist
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to land at Islamabad airport. Credit: Reuters

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in Covid-19 cases globally.

The latest travel advisory by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday divides international travellers into two categories.

Passengers under category A will not need any negative Covid-19 report while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The move comes after a Covid-19 surge across the globe.

Singapore, Turkey, China, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka are among the countries kept in category A.

The notification will be valid from November 6 till December 31.

