Pakistan military vows to eliminate threat of militancy

The resolve was expressed at the 254th Corps Com­manders' Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters in Rawalpindi

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Dec 28 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 22:36 ist
Pakistan security forces stand guard a road leading to a counter-terrorism centre as officials began clearing the compound seized earlier by Taliban militants. Credit: AP/PTI

 Pakistan military's top-brass on Wednesday vowed to eliminate the threat of militancy from the country by taking action against all outfits without any distinction, the army said.

The resolve was expressed at the 254th Corps Com­manders' Conference held at the General Head­qua­rters in Rawalpindi. Army chief General Syed Asim Munir presided over the meeting.

Pakistan's security officials launch major operation to free hostages

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken by the commanders in the meeting, the army said in a statement.

"It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan,” the statement said.

It was the first Corps Commanders' conference chaired by General Munir since he took over the command of the army at the end of last month and it was held when the country faced a resurgent militants' attacks.

Pakistan
Militancy
Terrorism
World news

