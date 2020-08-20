Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid threatens India with nuclear war

In an interview with a Pakistani television channel, Sheikh Rashid, Pakistani federal railways minister said that if India attacked Pakistan, it would be a nuclear war, not a conventional war and it would be the 'last war'.

Sheikh Rasheed and his discoveries. This time he's found a scientist who made a precision kafir bomb for India. pic.twitter.com/uozTBHPLM2 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 20, 2020

He said that Pakistan has miniature, calculative, perfect weapons, adding that it would target areas as far as Assam and would not affect Muslims.

Sheikh Rashid said that he was doubtful of a conventional war between India and Pakistan and hence, Pakistan possessed small nuclear weapons.

He had threatened India with tactical nuclear weapons in September 2019 and boasted of possessing nuclear weapons as light and small as 125-250 grams that is highly precise, reports India Today.

Rashid is a seasoned Pakistani politician who was first elected to office in 1985 and heads the Awami Muslim League party.