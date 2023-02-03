Pak mosque bomber identified through DNA samples

Pakistan mosque carnage: Police identifies bomber through DNA samples

Ijaz Khan, the chief of Peshawar city police, said that the arrested woman is also assisting the investigators in the probe

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 19:10 ist
Policemen stand guard along a street in Peshawar on February 1, 2023, days after a mosque suicide blast inside a police headquarters. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistani authorities on Friday claimed to have made an "important breakthrough" in its probe into the Peshawar mosque attack by identifying the suicide bomber through his DNA samples, and have arrested a woman in connection with the attack that killed over 100 worshippers.

Ijaz Khan, the chief of Peshawar city police, said that the arrested woman is also assisting the investigators in the probe.

"Important breakthrough has been achieved by the investigators probing Peshawar police lines suicide blast as the investigators secured credible evidence that led to the identification of the bomber," Khan said.

Read | Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'

The suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the mosque in the Police Lines area, killing 101 people, 97 of them security personnel, and injuring more than 200 others.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the group later distanced itself from the attack.

Khan said that the DNA test has been obtained and the investigators are trying to trace the family of the bomber.

The bomber left his helmet at the gate before entering the highly-secured mosque which could be seen in the CCTV footage.

Khan said that the specification for the DNA test of the bomber has been taken from his head, legs and other body parts.

The police on Thursday said that the bomber had disguised himself in a police uniform to sneak into the high-security zone and was riding a motorcycle with a helmet and mask on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news

What's Brewing

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 