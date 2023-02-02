Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'

'Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform,' head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force told

AFP
AFP, Peshawar,
  • Feb 02 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 12:58 ist
Policemen stand guard along a street in Peshawar on February 1, 2023, days after a mosque suicide blast inside a police headquarters. Credit: AFP Photo

The suicide bomber who killed 101 people inside a mosque at a police headquarters in Pakistan was wearing a police uniform and helmet, a police chief said Thursday.

"Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform... It was a security lapse," Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, told a news conference.

