Pakistan personnel seen at Spin Boldak after Afghanistan accuses Islamabad of supporting Taliban: Report

A photo of allegedly Pakistan Paramilitary personnel guarding at the Spin Boldak border has appeared on reports on Sunday, a day after Afghanistan accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban.

Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force & Pak Army warning to d Afg side not to retake Spin Boldak I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircrafts as far as 10 kilometers frm Spin Boldak R warned 2 back off or face air to air missiles. Afg is too big to be swallowed — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

According to a News18 report, a photo of Pakisthan personnel at the Spin Boldak border has been found a day after Saleh's tweet.

Afghanistan made these allegations two days after the Taliban announced on Wednesday that it had taken over the control of Spin Boldak crossing area between Afghanistan and Pakistan territory. Responding to it, Pakistan issued a statement saying that 40 Afghanistan soldiers crossed the border to Pakistan when the Taliban took control of the crossing.

Soon after the Taliban took control over the Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar, it raised its flag there. Videos of the same were reportedly shared on social media.