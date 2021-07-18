Pakistan personnel seen at Spin Boldak in photo: Report

Pakistan personnel seen at Spin Boldak after Afghanistan accuses Islamabad of supporting Taliban: Report

Afghanistan vice president tweeted that Taliban is receiving 'close air support' from the Pakistan air force

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 16:21 ist
Frontier constabulary personnel stand guard in the border town of Chaman on July 16, 2021, following clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan. Credit: AFP File Photo

A photo of allegedly Pakistan Paramilitary personnel guarding at the Spin Boldak border has appeared on reports on Sunday, a day after Afghanistan accused Islamabad of supporting the Taliban.

Afghanistan Vice President, Amrullah Saleh took to Twitter to announce that Afghan Army has received an “official warning” from Pakistan’s air force and also mentioned that Taliban is receiving “close air support” from the Pakistan air force.

Saleh further offered to share evidence through message and tweeted, “If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force & Pak Army warning to d Afg side not to retake Spin Boldak I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircrafts as far as 10 kilometers frm Spin Boldak R warned 2 back off or face air to air missiles. Afg is too big to be swallowed (sic).”

According to a News18 report, a photo of Pakisthan personnel at the Spin Boldak border has been found a day after Saleh's tweet.

Afghanistan made these allegations two days after the Taliban announced on Wednesday that it had taken over the control of Spin Boldak crossing area between Afghanistan and Pakistan territory. Responding to it, Pakistan issued a statement saying that 40 Afghanistan soldiers crossed the border to Pakistan when the Taliban took control of the crossing.

Soon after the Taliban took control over the Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar, it raised its flag there. Videos of the same were reportedly shared on social media.

Afghanistan
Pakistan
Taliban
Taliban attacks

