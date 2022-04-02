Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses United States of backing move to oust him

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.
Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday.
Khan told a group of foreign journalists that "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".
The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.
