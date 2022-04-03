Pakistan PM Imran Khan to remain in power for next 15 days: Sheikh Rasheed

After drama in the Pakistan National Assembly, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Sunday that PM Imran Khan may cling on to power for another 15 days, media reports said.

In a statement, the former security czar of the country said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines. He added that the Opposition should be happy that the technology is not being used in the next general elections.

"I met the PM and I think Imran Khan will remain PM for 15 more days," said Rasheed, adding that he was constantly saying that elections were the right way forward, Geo News reported.

On PM Imran Khan's advice, Pak President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on Prime Imran Khan's advice in a surprise move.

This major political development came shortly after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, calling it "unconstitutional".

An official notification dissolving the Assembly has been issued. According to sources, elections will be held within 90 days.

