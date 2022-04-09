Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife slams his pro-India stance

With the no-trust motion looming on the horizon for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, on Friday, in an address to the nation, praised India.

Terming his neighbour as “khuddar quam” (self-respecting people), he stated that despite both nations getting independence at the same time, no superpower can dictate terms to India, while “Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away.”

Replying to this changed stance on India, his former wife and a critic of the PM, Reham Khan took to Twitter to say that Imran Khan has suddenly decided to campaign for India realising that he would not win again.

He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 8, 2022

This is not the first time Imran Khan has praised India. His stance has changed ever since the political crisis began in Pakistan.

Also Read | Imran Khan says he will not accept 'imported government'; calls for street protests

Taking to Twitter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that if the PM liked India so much, he should shift there.

کوئی اس اقتدار جاتا دیکھ کر پاگل ہو جانے والے شخص کو بتائے کہ اس کو کسی اور نے نہیں، اسکی اپنی جماعت نے باہر نکالا ہے۔ بھارت اگر اتنا پسند ہے تو وہیں شفٹ ہو جائیے اور پاکستان کی جان چھوڑییے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

The leader also reminded him that Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost by one vote and "did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage."

جس بھارت کے قصیدے پڑھ رہے ہیں وہاں مختلف وزرائے اعظم کے خلاف عدم اعتماد کی ستائیس تحریکیں آئیں۔ کسی ایک نے بھی آئین، جمہوریت اور اخلاقیات سے یہ کھلواڑ نہی کیا۔ واجپائی ایک ووٹ سے ہارا، گھر چلا گیا — آپ کی طرح ملک، آئین اور قوم کو یرغمال نہیں بنایا ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

Imran Khan will be facing a no-trust motion shortly as the Pakistan Supreme Court termed the dissolution of the Assembly unconstitutional. In his address to the nation, a day prior to the vote, PM Khan appealed to citizens to protest peacefully against the "foreign hand" behind the conspiracy.

