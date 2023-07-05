Hoping IMF agreement will go through on July 12: Sharif

Pakistan PM Sharif: Hoping IMF agreement will go through on July 12

Pakistan secured a badly needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jul 05 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 15:26 ist
Shehbaz Sharif. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will clear a financial package when the international lender's board meets on July 12, the South Asian country's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Wednesday.

Pakistan secured a badly needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the country's economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

