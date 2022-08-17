Pak PM likely to meet Xi Jinping during SCO summit

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet Xi Jinping during SCO summit

A bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Shehbaz is on the cards at the sidelines of the SCO summit

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 17 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 13:13 ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters photos

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, according to a media report on Wednesday.

President Xi is expected to attend the SCO summit scheduled for September 15 and September 16 in Samarkand, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan is part of the SCO which also includes China, Russia, India and the Central Asian states of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

A bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Shehbaz is on the cards at the sidelines of the SCO summit, sources were quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

However, there is no official clarity on whether President Xi will attend the summit in person.

Some reports suggest that he may attend the summit virtually because of the strict Covid-19 protocols, the report said.

The sources also said that Pakistan was exploring options for a possible bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Shehbaz.

However, nothing is final yet, the sources added.

In an informal meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to visit Moscow.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Xi Jinping
China
Pakistan
Shanghai Cooperation Organization
World news

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 