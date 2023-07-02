Senior TTP commander held in Punjab province of Pak

Pakistan police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Explosives, weapons and maps of important installations have also been recovered from the arrested person.

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Jul 02 2023, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 23:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Pakistan police on Sunday arrested a senior commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and thwarted a terror attack on law enforcement agencies in Multan of Punjab province.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said that they received a tip-off that a top TTP commander was present in Multan following which a joint operation of the CTD, police and an intelligence agency was launched.

"During the operation, the raiding team surrounded the whereabouts of the terrorist in Multan and arrested him. He has been identified as Kamal and shifted to an unidentified location for interrogation," the CTD said.

It said Kamal was an "important commander" of TTP in south Punjab who was in charge of the outfit's operations in the region. He wanted to target the security personnel in Multan.

Earlier, nine terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) and TTP were arrested from different districts of Punjab province.

Hundreds of alleged terrorists of TTP and ISIS had been nabbed since the truce between the incumbent government and TTP ended in November last year. The attacks on security forces have also seen a rise in the country after the truce ended.

Pakistan
Punjab province
Terrorism
World news

