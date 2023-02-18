Pakistan police compound assault ends; 7 including 3 attackers dead

At least seven people were killed, including three suicide attackers, when Pakistan Taliban fighters stormed a police compound Friday in the port city of Karachi, a provincial official told AFP.
"Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker," Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui told AFP, adding: "The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists."
