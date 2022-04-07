Pakistan Political Crisis: Pakistan court to rule today on PM Khan no-confidence saga

Pakistan's supreme court will rule Thursday on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly and call fresh elections. The court is deciding if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend. Stay tuned for more updates.
Riot policemen stand guard at the premises of the Supreme Court during a hearing in Islamabad
Imran Khan’s claim on US seeking to overturn his govt fictional: ex-Trump official
Dubbing Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the US is looking to overturn his government as “concocted”, a former top Trump administration official said Wednesday that the country is entering a period of political uncertainty.
Read More
Pak CJ says deputy speaker's ruling prima facie violates Article 95; court to issue decision on Thursday
Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday noted that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as he said the court will issue a decision in the high-profile case today.
Read More
Pak's apex court seeks minutes of NSC meeting; adjourns hearing till Thursday on no-trust motion
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy" as it adjourned till Thursday the hearing of the crucial case about the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
Read More