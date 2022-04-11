Pakistan President Arif Alvi feels 'discomfort' ahead of Shehbaz Sharif's oath

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday complained of "discomfort", hours before he was scheduled to administer oath to Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif.

"President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days," said a brief statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the 72-year-old President, who was a member of the ousted prime minister Imran Khan's party.

It was not immediately clear when the oath ceremony will take place.

Earlier, the National Assembly elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan after his rival candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan boycotted the voting to elect a new premier.

The process of electing the new leader of the house began on Sunday after Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

Pakistan has struggled with political instability since its formation in 1947 with multiple regime changes and military coups. No prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.

President Alvi, who dissolved the National Assembly on advise of then prime minister Khan, had decided not to resign after consultation with the leadership of PTI.

The president was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties.

Alvi assumed office as the 13th President of Pakistan in September 2018.

